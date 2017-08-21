Bay Area residents hope to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents across the Bay Area are hoping to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse Monday.

The Bay Area won’t get a full eclipse, we’re expected to see about 75 percent.

That’s not stopping people from grabbing some eclipse glasses and heading outside to watch the event of a lifetime.

Hundreds of people have gathered at science centers across the Bay Area, like the Chabot Space and Science Center, to watch the eclipse and gain some insight on what’s happening.

Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes this one so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

It’s been 99 years since a total solar eclipse crossed the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

You can watch the eclipse on KRON4 Morning News, where we will be showing it live.

KRON4 has an extended hour of news coverage from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. to provide wall-to-wall coverage of this once-in-a-lifetime event!

