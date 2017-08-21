In Studio: Cal State East Bay’s Dr. Furniss talks Bay Area solar eclipse

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s been 99 years since the last total, coast-to-coast solar eclipse.

With an event so rare, KRON4 turns to a true scientist for help explaining what is actually going on.

Dr. Amy Furniss is a Physics professor at Cal State East Bay.

She has an M.S. and Ph.D in Physics, and was kind enough to join our KRON4 Eclipse Countdown.

So, what is actually happening during a solar eclipse?

Dr. Fruniss explains that while the moon is 400 times smaller than the sun, the sun is 400 times farther away. These factors, combined with the correct angle, are what cause the total eclipse to happen.

It’s a phenomenon that is unique to Earth’s solar system.

Eclipses actually happen three to four times a year, but are usually visible in just one small track, Dr. Furniss explains.

She answers more questions, straight from KRON4 viewers, in a Facebook Live interview with Tiffany McElroy.

The Bay Area eclipse will occur at 10:15 a.m. and last about two minutes.

You can catch Dr. Furniss at the Pleasant Hill Library during the event, where she’ll be there to explain exactly what’s happening in the sky.

