OAKLAND (KRON) — The man accused of fatally shooting an Oakland firefighter has officially been charged.

Oliver Juinio is accused of fatally shooting off-duty Oakland firefighter 30-year-old Jake Walter.

The shooting happened last week in San Jose near Ninth and Taylor streets.

A second firefighter was also hurt but he is expected to be OK.

The two were at a party at the Gordon Biersch brewery.

Walter was a recent academy graduate and was one of Oakland’s newest firefighters.

The suspect, Juinio, is now charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

