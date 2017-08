Missed the eclipse? America’s next one is in 2024

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you didn’t get a chance to see the Great American Eclipse that swept across the country Monday, then mark your calendars for Monday, April 8, 2024.

That will be the next big total solar eclipse to hit North America. Totality will start in Mexico and then sweet across Texas to Maine in a diagonal.

Cities like Austin, Texas; Dallas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis; Toledo, Cleveland and Akron, Ohio; Buffalo and Rochester, New York; Montpelier, Vermont; and Montreal will be directly in the path of totality.

It will also have peaks of darkness lasting 4½ minutes, nearly twice as long as Monday’s eclipse.

After that, another total solar eclipse will occur in 2045 stretching from California to Florida. This one will block out the sun for over 6 minutes, which will make it the longest total solar eclipse experienced anywhere in the world until 2114.

