SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More vestiges of the old San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge are set to disappear.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2vhXpoH) that transportation officials will announce on Monday that they plan to demolish thirteen concrete islands that once held up the bridge’s old east span.
Crews will blast the foundations over six weekends beginning in September and ending in November. The Chronicle says wildlife in San Francisco Bay such as the Pacific harbor seal and California sea lion are not as prevalent during those months.
Transportation officials plan to spare another five of the old bridge’s foundations. Those may someday be turned into public spaces.
Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com
