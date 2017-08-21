People Behaving Badly: Viewing the eclipse the correct way

By and Published:

 

FOSTER CITY (KRON) — Now that the eclipse is over, some people actually think you can go back to staring into the sun.

You should never stare directly into the sun, eclipse or no eclipse.

But if only people heeded that warning.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

