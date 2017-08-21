Photo Gallery: Viewer eclipse pics from around the Bay Area

Video from San Jose, courtesy of Ignacio Hernandez

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 viewers from across the Bay Area are taking awesome photos of the partial eclipse!

Send us yours through the "Report It" feature on your KRON4 Mobile App, or send us a Facebook message.

State where it was taken, and who to credit, and we’ll feature it in our viewer gallery!

GALLERY: Viewer photos of Bay Area solar eclipse View as list View as gallery Open Gallery San Lorenzo, Credit: Kristeen Bernard Sunnyvale, Credit: Tina Welling Credit: Shawn Davis, Concord Modesto, Credit: Jaime Zavala Modesto, Credit: Jaime Zavala Modesto, Credit: Jaime Zavala Modesto, Credit: Jaime Zavala San Carlos Redwood City Pittsburg San Jose Sunnyvale Union City Palo Alto Hayward Fremont, Credit: Tracy O'Dowd

