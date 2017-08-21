Police shoot and kill Barcelona van attacker

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of the Spain attacks (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

Regional police in Spain have confirmed that fugitive Barcelona van suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot dead in a small town outside the city.

Police say he wore what appeared to be an explosives belt when he was shot in Subirats, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona.

Abouyaaqoub had been the focus of an intense manhunt after authorities say he used a van to mow down pedestrians in Barcelona’s famous Las Ramblas promenade on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring over 120. Police also say he stabbed a driver to death and hijacked his car Thursday night in his getaway.

___

6:25 p.m.

Regional police have confirmed that the fugitive Barcelona van attack suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot down in a small town outside the city.

In a tweet, the Catalan regional police say Abouyaaqoub was the suspect wearing an explosives belt who was shot Monday afternoon in Subirats, a town west of Barcelona.

Abouyaaqoub had been the subject of a massive manhunt since the attack Thursday in Barcelona that killed 13 people and wounded over 120.

___

6 p.m.

The daughter of a Catalan vineyard owner says her father alerted police after they saw a car crossing their property at high speed even though the vineyard was closed off.

Regional police say they shot a man Monday afternoon in that area amid a massive manhunt for the fugitive from the Barcelona van attack. Catalan public radio says a bomb disposal robot has removed a possible explosives belt from the downed suspect.

Roser Venura says police told them to immediately leave the Ventura Soler cava vineyard, located between the towns of Sadurni d’Anoia and Subirats, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona. She says “we heard a helicopter flying around and many police cars coming toward the gas station” near the property.

The La Vanguardia newspaper reported that Barcelona van attack suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, had been captured in the area. Police would not confirm that.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES