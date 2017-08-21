Popular Tomato Festival Wraps Up In Fairfield

It’s a tomato lover’s dream – a festival dedicated to their favorite fruit! Last weekend, the 26th Annual Tomato Festival drew thousands to the Suisun Valley to celebrate – you guessed it – the tomato, along with Suisun Valley’s rich agricultural tradition. Maters have historically been the #1 cash crop in Solano County. The event featured fried green tomatoes, and an assortment of heirlooms – all grown in Northern California. There were tomato-eating contests for kids and adults and, of course tomato cooking contests, hosted by Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company.

My favorite new addition this year was the tomato ice cream with a delicious topping of candied cherry tomatoes, honey and vanilla,” said Margaret Manzo, Executive Director of the Fairfield Main Street Association.

The festival also featured a carnival, classic car show, live entertainment, a food court, artisans and children’s activities that included one-on-one time with local first responders. “We really enjoy interacting with the community during these events – especially kids, who then gain a better understanding of what we do everyday to protect the people living in our area,” said Steve Mesnikow, Suisun City Firefighter.

Live Music

A number of local favorites performed on two stages. Festival-goers took in Rhythm Method 4, Matt Applin & the Midnite Band, the Charlie Wade Blues Band and many others.

The venues featured beer, wine, bloody marys and margaritas. In addition to the bands, there were youth performances and award presentations.

I think this was our best attendance yet,” said Manzo. “I love the festival’s hometown feel. So wonderful to see so many smiling faces. The Tomato Festival brings a real sense of pride and community.”

Wine, Food and Brew

Back by popular demand, guests could purchase tickets for the VIP wine, beer and food pairings.

“Suisun Valley is a unique and hidden gem that has a wonderful wine region. Each winery has their own custom touch and personality to it and truly appreciates the “local” community as a whole,” said Debi Tavey, President of the Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce. “The VIP Wine Food & Brew event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase local restaurants, caterers, wineries, and breweries.”

“This year we poured our Cabernet Sauvignon with layers of black currant, cherry, cranberry and citrus peel,” said Mike Brossier, owner of Sonoma Harvest Olive Oil and Winery in Fairfield. “It paired perfectly with many of the local culinary offerings.”

During this event four breweries and twelve restaurants joined eight wineries including: Mangels Vineyards, Sonoma Harvest Winery, Wooden Valley Winery, Boisset, Caymus Vineyards, King Andrews, Galvan Family Cellars and Vino Godfather Winery.

Favorite bites included Cast Iron Grill and Bar’s delicious bruchetta with cheese and blackberries; Green Valley Country Club’s duck eggrolls; Chianti Osteria’s Ragu and Sweet Spot Bakery’s almond roca bark – a salty sweet combo of roasted almonds, caramel, milk chocolate and sea salt.

Is that all? No, we can’t possibly do it justice in one small article, you have to come and immerse yourself in the sublime tomatoeness. If you love tomatoes (and we know you do) then mark your calendar for next year. In the meantime, check out some of the sites in the video below.