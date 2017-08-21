REAL OR HOAX? Will the solar eclipse damage your smart phone camera

A total solar eclipse is seen in Belitung, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse was witnessed along a narrow path that stretched across Indonesia while in other parts of Asia a partial eclipse was visible. (AP Photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The solar eclipse is today and social media users are debating the best way to safely capture it on camera.

Most of the beauty shots of the solar eclipse will be taken by professional cameras or shot through a telescope. But, the most common photos we will see will be taken by the millions of smart phones everyday people are using.

So how do you protect your camera?

NASA says if you’re using an iPhone or Android smart phone camera lens you should not need any added camera filter. Experts say the lenses on your smart phones are generally very small and do not admit enough light on auto focus.

So, your picture will actually come out over exposed and washed out but your phone camera should not be harmed.

Where you need to be really careful is while taking these photos you will no doubt accidentally glimpse at the full-on solar disk and that could damage your eyes if you prolong the viewing.

NASA says to avoid this harmful contact, you should wear approved solar eclipse viewing glasses.

