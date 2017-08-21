San Jose reduces potential sites for tiny homes for homeless

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose is scaling back plans for a novel experiment to build tiny homes for the homeless.

The San Jose Mercury News reported (http://bayareane.ws/2wqDwRt) on Sunday that the city has added restrictions that have limited potential sites for the homes from 99 to four. The move came amid a backlash from some residents.

The tiny homes are about 70 square feet. A bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown last year allowed San Jose to bypass state building codes and become the first city in California to build the homes for the homeless.

The idea was to cluster the homes on public property. The city’s additional restrictions include keeping the tiny home villages 150 feet from schools and parks.

Ray Bramson, the city’s acting deputy director of housing, said the city was trying to be respectful of neighbors and the community.

