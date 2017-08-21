SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the solar eclipse.

An event that hasn’t happened in almost a century “is eclipsing sports” today, Darya says.

Tune in to this special eclipse version of Gary’s World for everything you need to know about the eclipse… and sports.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES