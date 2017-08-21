LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities reported three arrests at a rally in California’s Laguna Beach where a small group of people demonstrating against illegal immigration were outnumbered by hundreds of counterprotesters denouncing racism.

Police said there were a few shoving matches and some people were pepper sprayed, but the gathering Sunday evening was largely peaceful.

The group America First! said it wanted to focus attention on what it says are victims of DUI crashes and gang-related crimes committed by people living illegally in the U.S.

They were dwarfed by a larger group of counterdemonstrators, some of whom shouted “No hate,” and carried signs that said “Immigrants are welcome here.”

Police officers, some on horseback, separated the groups as business carried on in the picturesque coastal city of about 23,000 people south of Los Angeles.

