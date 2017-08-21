ALAMEDA (KRON) — An Alameda man was surprised to find anti-Islam flyers littered on the sidewalk of his street.

The cards feature swastikas and a threat to kill Muslims.

At the Islamic Center of Alameda, about 10 people showed up earlier with signs of support after hearing about the Islamophobic message on the flyers–one that is certainly enough to disturb people who live around the area.

On Sunday morning, Neil Crawford found one of the fliers on his street.

It shows a woman wearing a hijab, with the threatening message, “Help me kill you, stupid.”

“It’s clearly something out of the ordinary, swastikas very visible,” Neil Crawford said.

At first, he just threw the swastika-laden card in the trash. But when he found a second one on the sidewalk, he decided to let police know.

An officer found a third one during his investigation on Sherman Street.

“I was sad,” Crawford said. “I was disappointed that something like that would be in our community, in our country, in our world.”

Crawford and his wife posted about the flyer on a Facebook group called, “Alameda Peeps,” where they heard from someone else who independently found the same flyer a few blocks away near the Islamic Center of Alameda.

A representative there told KRON4 he’d like to have time to process the message before making a statement.

One Sherman Street neighbor gave KRON4 her thoughts about why something like this would be littered on the sidewalk in a fairly diverse, tolerant neighborhood.

“I think the current administration has empowered people of this mindset,” she said.

Crawford doesn’t think the flyers were meant to target him personally, or necessarily anyone in particular on his street.

“I hate the idea of someone being targeted specifically because they’re different, or the color of their skin, or their religious beliefs, or the way that they walk, or the clothes that they dress,” Crawford said. “It should be irrelevant, right? I mean, people are people.”

That’s why he hopes anyone who ever comes across similarly hateful messages will speak up, even if they’re not aimed at you personally.

Police have labeled this a “hate incident” and not a “hate crime” because so far, there’s been no direct victim or target to come forward, and the only crime involved, it appears, is littering.

Here is a statement from Alameda police:

On August 20, 2017, APD received a call of suspicious flyers found on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of Sherman Street. The reporting party stated he found one flyer across the street from his residence at approximately 9:00 a.m. The reporting party did not report the incident to the police until he found a second flyer at approximately 3:45 p.m. near his residence on the sidewalk. The reporting party did not believe the flyers were intended for him. The responding officer located a third flyer on the sidewalk during the investigation. The flyers were approximately 3” by 5” depicting an illustration with a swastika that contained a hate message. This investigation is on-going.

