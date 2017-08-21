VIDEO: Berkeley bracing for alt-right rally this weekend

BERKELEY (KRON) — This weekend, the Bay Area is bracing for two alt-right rallies–one in San Francisco and the other in Berkeley.

And there are concerns that there could be violence.

KRON4 doesn’t know the exact details, but officials will be able to confiscate weapons not only in the park, but in the street and on the sidewalk.

Back in April, Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic center Park saw demonstrators in a pro-President Trump/free speech rally clash with counter-protesters.

On Sunday, an anti-communism rally is planned at the same location, meaning there could be more confrontations.

“My hope is that it will remain peaceful and that we don’t confuse hate speech with free speech,” said Angela Hertslet, who is hoping for a peaceful rally.

While those in Berkeley say they are opposed to violence, several people told KRON4 Monday that they don’t fear it.

“Well, I’ve lived in countries where things get violent and bloody on a daily basis, and I’m not afraid of that here,” said Lezak Shallat, who will attend the counter-rally. “I actually like to see people in the streets. It doesn’t scare me. I don’t like to see violence in the streets, but the more good thinking people that come out to the streets and stand up to violence, the better it is, so I’m not afraid of that at all.”

While the alt-right rally is scheduled for 1 p.m., the counter-protest is scheduled before that from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

City Councilmember Ben Bartlett says a new emergency measure was passed last week in an attempt to curb some of the violence.

“Essentially, without imputing anyone’s right to express themselves, it’s all about having the authority and right to take weapons away from people,” Bartlett said.

That is something that can now happen on the streets and sidewalks in addition to the park.

Many people KRON4 talked with are hopeful that police in Berkeley were watching and taking notes on the rallies in Boston.

They believe that the crowd control there should be used in Berkeley to help reduce the amount of possible violence.

