MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KRON/CNN) — Passengers onboard an American Airlines flight were left shaken after they say a man tried opening the exit door mid-flight.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Minneapolis.

One passenger says that a man wearing sunglasses tried to grab the handle of the plane’s exit door a few minutes after the pilot announced they were descending.

According to a man who was on that flight, the man in the purple shirt subdued the man until flight attendants stepped in to help.

An airport spokesperson says the investigation was handed over to the FBI.

The bureau has yet to release more information.

