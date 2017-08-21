SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Political Analyst and former Chair of the California Republican Party Tom Del Beccaro is speaking to KRON4 on Monday about President Trump’s plan for Afghanistan.

Del Beccaro is also the author of “The Divided Era.”

With the president set to deliver his plans for the nation’s future in Afghanistan, what does this mean for the United States and the fight against terrorism?

Del Beccaro sits down with KRON4’s Grant Lodes.

Watch the above video to see Grant’s full interview with Tom.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES