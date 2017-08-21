VIDEO: Political Analyst Tom Del Beccaro on President Trump’s plan for Afghanistan

By and Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Political Analyst and former Chair of the California Republican Party Tom Del Beccaro is speaking to KRON4 on Monday about President Trump’s plan for Afghanistan.

Del Beccaro is also the author of “The Divided Era.”

With the president set to deliver his plans for the nation’s future in Afghanistan, what does this mean for the United States and the fight against terrorism?

Del Beccaro sits down with KRON4’s Grant Lodes.

Watch the above video to see Grant’s full interview with Tom.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s