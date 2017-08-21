VIDEO: Thousands expected to watch eclipse at NASA research center in Silicon Valley

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – At least 1,000 people are expected to show up at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley to view the solar eclipse Monday morning.

Inside the building are televisions showing different views of the eclipse as it happens across the country. Scientists are also available for people to pick their brains about this total eclipse.

KRON4’s Lyda Pantazes is at the center.

She says when the eclipse passes through this area, researchers will bring people outside of the building in groups of 100.

The groups will rotate to ensure everyone gets a memorable moment viewing the eclipse.

Online registration for this event was posted last week and within minutes, organizers say they were completely booked.

A special thanks to Darryl from @NASA for helping me with my live shots this morning! We're ready for #SolarEclispe2017 @kron4news pic.twitter.com/3zYUconpbl — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) August 21, 2017

