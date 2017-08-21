VIDEO: Watch the skies go dark during the solar eclipse in Oregon

SALEM (KRON) — The skies went completely dark in Oregon during the total solar eclipse.

Salem, Oregon is in the path of totality. Totality is the brief phase of the eclipse when the moon is totally blocking the sun.

If you weren’t in Oregon to experience it yourself, check out the video above.

It shows viewers watching the total eclipse as it goes completely dark around them.

Below is video of the total solar eclipse in Oregon.

