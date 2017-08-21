(KRON) — An astronaut, eclipse experts, reporters, and some lucky contest winners had unique seats for the total solar eclipse on Monday–on board an Alaska Airlines flight.
About 100 lucky people got a closer look at the eclipse from 35,000 feet up.
Alaska Airlines chartered a special flight off the coast of Oregon for the event.
One father on the flight with his twin daughters said watching it was like seeing the sunset and rise–all within 3 minutes.
