(KRON) — An astronaut, eclipse experts, reporters, and some lucky contest winners had unique seats for the total solar eclipse on Monday–on board an Alaska Airlines flight.

About 100 lucky people got a closer look at the eclipse from 35,000 feet up.

Alaska Airlines chartered a special flight off the coast of Oregon for the event.

One father on the flight with his twin daughters said watching it was like seeing the sunset and rise–all within 3 minutes.

