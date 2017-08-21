WATCH: Videos of the solar eclipse across the county

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Everyone across the country saw a different view of the solar eclipse.

Viewers in the path of totality got the best show. Here is the Bay Area, we say 75 percent of the eclipse.

Here are videos KRON4 collected of the different views of the solar eclipse.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s