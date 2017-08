Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot 2nd largest in history

(KRON) The Powerball jackpot is the second largest in the game’s history.

In Wednesday’s drawing, $650,000,000 is up for grabs.

Tickets cost $2 and are available until 10 p.m. Wednesay night.

If there is a winner, the one-time lump sum cash option is estimated at over $411,700,000

