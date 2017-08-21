Woman robbed at gunpoint near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near UC Berkeley early Sunday morning, police said.

The armed robbery happened at around 12:53 a.m. in the 2400 block of Prospect Street. An armed man went up to the woman walking there and robbed her.

The suspect made off with the woman’s phone. He was last seen running north on Prospect.

The victim was not hurt during the robbery.

Police searched the area but could not find the suspect.

The man is described as black, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a thin build, and wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black T-shirt, and navy blue jeans.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (510)-981-5900.

