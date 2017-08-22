1 killed in crash on I-80 in Fairfield

Fairfield (KRON) — One person was killed in a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield early Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. at the Pittman Rd. off-ramp.

When they arrived, they found one person inside the car, trapped and unresponsive, according to an incident report from CHP.

A coroner has since arrived on scene, but the victim’s identity has not been released.

It appears this was a solo crash, and that the driver was the only person in the car.

As of 3:00 a.m. the Pittman off-ramp remained closed for investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

