1 killed in crash on I-80 in Fairfield

Fairfield (KRON) — One person was killed in a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield early Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. at the Pittman Rd. off-ramp.
When they arrived, they found one person inside the car, trapped and unresponsive, according to an incident report from CHP.
A coroner has since arrived on scene, but the victim’s identity has not been released.
It appears this was a solo crash, and that the driver was the only person in the car.
As of 3:00 a.m. the Pittman off-ramp remained closed for investigation.
No further details are available at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
