2 arrested in Santa Rosa weapons, drugs bust

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s Detectives seized drugs, guns, and cash while serving search warrants at two homes in Santa Rosa.

The contraband was taken from homes in the 3500 block of Brooks Avenue and the 200 Block of Brand Road at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 17.

It was part of a drug sales investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Property & Narcotics Investigations Unit.

Officers found more than 300 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, along with guns, scales, and cash at the house on Brooks Avenue.

“During a search of the house on Brooks Avenue, detectives found approximately 320 grams of methamphetamine, packaging and scales used for drug sales, a Beretta .22 semi-automatic handgun, and $860.00 in cash. They arrested Kevin Cruz, 30 years old, from Santa Rosa. Cruz was booked into the Sonoma County jail for possession of narcotics for sales, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and violation of probation. Cruz is currently on probation for transportation of methamphetamine,” deputies said in a press release.

At the home on Brand Road, detectives seized 96 grams of cocaine, packaging scales used for drug sales, $1,800 cash, an AK-47 rifle, an AR-15 rifle, and a .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol. Detectives arrested 23-year-old Ruben Arroyo, of Santa Rosa.

Arroyo was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for violation of probation, possession of narcotics for sales, and possession of firearms while committing a felony.

“While the firearms from these cases are legal to possess in California, it is illegal to possess these firearms while committing the felony of selling narcotics,” deputies said.

Two men were arrested in connection with the seizure.

