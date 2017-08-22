3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off San Francisco coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey.
The quake was reported around 6:40 a.m. about 50 miles off shore.
Some KRON4 viewers tell us they could feel rattling in San Francisco.
Another viewer reported feeling a “strong jolt” in the inner Richmond District.
Here’s a map of where people most likely felt the shaking.
No injuries of damage have been reported.
Use the “Report It” feature on your KRON4 Mobile App to tell us if you felt the quake!
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: SOLAR ECLIPSE MAKES ITS WAY ACROSS U.S.
- BAY AREA FREEWAY HALTS AS DRIVERS STOP TO WATCH SOLAR ECLIPSE
- PHOTOS: THE GREAT AMERICAN ECLIPSE 2017
- MISSED THE ECLIPSE? AMERICA’S NEXT ONE IS IN 2024
- TEEN WHO LIVESTREAMED CRASH: ‘I LOOK LIKE A HORRIBLE MONSTER’
- HIGHLY VENOMOUS SNAKE FOUND SLITHERING THROUGH KIDS’ LEGO SET