3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off San Francisco coast

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 6:40 a.m. about 50 miles off shore.

Some KRON4 viewers tell us they could feel rattling in San Francisco.

Another viewer reported feeling a “strong jolt” in the inner Richmond District.

Here’s a map of where people most likely felt the shaking.

No injuries of damage have been reported.

Use the “Report It” feature on your KRON4 Mobile App to tell us if you felt the quake!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s