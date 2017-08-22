3-year-old girl hit by pick-up truck dies in hospital

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3-year-old girl died from injuries she suffered when she was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday morning in the Park Creek subdivision of Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson said the toddler and her mother were walking their dog when the girl ran into the street.

The girl darted in front of a black pickup truck that was driving near the intersection of Legacy Bright Street and Hampton Meadow Way shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The truck’s driver did not see the little girl because of her height, officials said.

The driver stopped the truck after he realized something happened and then saw the child in the road.

The girl was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the girl’s mother was distraught at the scene and was taken away on a stretcher. The mother was being treated at the hospital officials said.

The little girl lived in the neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her identity was not released until next of kin were notified.

No criminal charges were expected to be filed.

