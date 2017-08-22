Cute alert: Babies born on solar eclipse day dressed up at hospital

CHESTERFIELD, MO. (WFLA/CNN) – People celebrated Monday’s solar eclipse in all kinds of ways, but the cutest was at a hospital in Missouri.

The staff at St. Luke’s Hospital dressed up babies born over the law few hours of the eclipse in eclipse themed baby buntings.

Families received baskets full of Sun Chips, Moonpies and Eclipse Gum.

