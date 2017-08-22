Daycare worker charged after 5-year-old found dead

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A daycare worker is facing charges in connection to the death of a child in Alabama.

Investigators and canine units searched the home of Valerie Patterson in Mobile Tuesday.

Patterson has been charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of five-year-old old Kamden Johnson.

Valarie Rena Patterson, 46

A group of high school students found Kamden’s body along the side of a road Monday.

Police say Patterson was driving a van for community daycare.

The van was supposed to take Kamden to school but he was never dropped off.

They believe Patterson is the last person to see the child alive.

Authorities say they are waiting for autopsy results to determine Kamden’s cause of death.

It could mean additional charges for Patterson.

