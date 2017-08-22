Grass fire burning at Camp Parks in Dublin prompts evacuations

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a large grass Tuesday afternoon at Camp Parks in Dublin.

The fire, which is being driven by wind, has burned 100 acres as of 2:56 p.m.

The fire is now 40 percent contained.

Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire Firefighters are at the scene.

Air resources are also at the scene helping to battle the fire.

There are evacuations in Wallis Ranch in Dublin.

No further information is available at this time.

Update: Firefighters battling 100 acre wind driven fire from the ground & air at Camp Parks in #Dublin. @DublinCAPolice @DublinPIO pic.twitter.com/HImWCLCMZM — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Huge fire in Dublin 😳 View from our apartment Hope no one is in danger @kron4news pic.twitter.com/B8HrHYZMH0 — Carleenie (@Sol_Searcher14) August 22, 2017

Dublin: FFs are at the scene of a vegetation fire at Camp Parks. If you have respiratory problems please close windows & remain indoors. pic.twitter.com/urPsznd1rW — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Dublin: Firefighters battling 60 acre vegetation fire at Camp Parks. @CAL_FIRE air resources on scene. pic.twitter.com/Pa3d29w9hR — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

