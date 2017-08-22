Grass fire burning at Camp Parks in Dublin prompts evacuations

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a large grass Tuesday afternoon at Camp Parks in Dublin.

The fire, which is being driven by wind, has burned 100 acres as of 2:56 p.m.

The fire is now 40 percent contained.

Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire Firefighters are at the scene.

Air resources are also at the scene helping to battle the fire.

There are evacuations in Wallis Ranch in Dublin.

No further information is available at this time.

