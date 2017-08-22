Full Time Position: Assignment Editor

JOB TITLE: Assignment Editor
Department: News
Education: Bachelor’s Degree
Career Level: Experienced (Non-Manager)
Location: Nexstar – KRON – San Francisco, CA 94111 US (Primary)
Category: News
Job Type: Full-time
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s station, KRON4, the San Francisco Bay Area’s Local News Station, seeks an Assignment Desk Editor. The ideal candidate will have a strong editorial voice and an aggressive approach to breaking news. Responsible for generating and developing news stories for both broadcast and web.
This will be a full time, non-union, non-exempt position.
EXPERIENCE:
*2-5 year’s newsroom assignment desk experience preferred
REQUIREMENTS:
*Demonstrated ability to work with writers, reporters on story development
*Possess an aggressive commitment to breaking news and desire to beat the competition
*Be able to make important editorial decisions quickly, work well under pressure
*Have strong communication skills and be a proven newsroom leader
*Play an active role with station web site and use of social media facilitate news coverage
*Management reserves the discretion to add or modify job duties as required
*Must be a self-starter, hard worker, have a great attitude, and be versatile and efficient
Qualified applicants can apply online at https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/search