SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — He is known around the world as a Latin jazz superstar.

Bay Area born Pete Escovedo, and his musical family, including his daughter Sheila E–a star in her own right–has another passion.

His artistry stretches to painting, which you can see in an exhibit right now at Blackhawk Plaza in Danville.

Plus, he has just released a memoir telling his full story in “My Life in the Key of E.”

Watch the above video to see Pam Moore’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES