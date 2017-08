Missing special needs teen from Antioch is found

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A missing 14-year-old boy with special needs from Antioch has been found, police said Tuesday morning.

Harold Rivera was considered at risk because he has the cognitive ability of a fourth grader, according to police.

Rivera had been missing since Monday around 1:00 p.m. after being seen last outside of Black Diamond Middle School.

Details about where and how he was found have not yet been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES