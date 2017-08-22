People Behaving Badly: Don’t trash California

By and Published:

 

DALY CITY (KRON) — If you know KRON4’s Stanley Roberts, he always has his camera rolling, and he’s not afraid to call people out who are behaving badly.

And there are some transgressions where you can almost sympathize with offenders, like those who are going a little too fast on the freeway and maybe zoning out on their phone.

But on Tuesday night, one man used a Bay Area parking lot as his own personal trash can and then he lied about it.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

