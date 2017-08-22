Pilot killed in small plane crash near eclipse site identified as Menlo Park man

By Published:
(CNN)

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport Saturday afternoon in an area where people had gathered to watch the solar eclipse.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said Monday that Mark James Rich of Menlo Park, California, died when his 2002 fixed wing, single-engine aircraft crashed into Willow Creek Canyon.

Officials say Rich was in his late 50s.

The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network says Rich was killed in the crash about a mile south of Madras Municipal Airport.

Authorities had initially said a passenger was also on board but the Statesman Journal reports investigation showed only Rich had been on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s