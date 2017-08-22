Police: Babysitter, man arrested for molesting 4-year-old in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Two adults are in custody in connection to the sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl in Sunnyvale, according to Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Police arrested 39-year-old Blanca Torres and 39-year-old Hector Garcia.

Torres was babysitting the victim for a friend when they allegedly sexually abused the child, police said.

Police searched Torres’ phone and found browser searches for child pornography.

Torres has also shared residences with other families in the past.

It is possible she has offered babysitting services to other families and friends.

Police say their investigation has not revealed any more victims at this time.

The department is asking anyone who may have additional information to contact Detective DiGiovanna at (408) 730-7297.

