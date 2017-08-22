Sheriff: 2 elderly couples shot to death in home invasion

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Halifax County Sheriff is telling a community in North Carolina to be careful and alert as long as the person or people who carried out a quadruple killing Sunday are on the loose.

“I would say all our citizens need to be careful,” Sheriff Wes Tripp said. “They need to be safe, and they need to be aware of whats going on.”

Four elderly people were killed in the incident in the Glenview Community of Fishing Creek Road, Tripp confirmed.

“Upon arrival, deputies found four elderly-aged adults, two couples, found dead around the kitchen table,” Tripp said.

One of the couples lived at the home. Tripp said he believes the two couples got together for a friendly card game on Sunday night. The victims are not being named yet, but Tripp said they ranged in age from 50 to 75.

“All four victims were members of this community, well-known and well thought of,” Tripp said.

Tripp said that the bodies were discovered Monday morning when a family member went to check on relatives. Some items of value had been taken from the home, prompting authorities to suspect a robbery.

The SBI is assisting the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. No suspect information has been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES