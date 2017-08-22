SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the eclipse, more National Anthem protests, and Tiger’s nudes.

The solar eclipse was more hyped than any sporting event yesterday.

In fact, eclipse mania was all over the world of sports. Fans wore the special glasses at outdoor games, and athletes were posting about it all over social media.

New York Giant’s star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared a hard-to-watch video of himself staring straight at the sun before eventually spraining his ankle.

In that same game, several Cleveland Browns players protested during the National Anthem. This is the first time that a large group of players have all kneeled together.

Still, the top headline of the day featured Tiger Woods.

No DUI this time – Instead it’s nude photos of him and ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn.

All of that and more in today’s Gary’s World.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES