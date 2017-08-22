Tickets to go on sale for San Francisco’s Museum of Ice Cream

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tickets for the Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco go on sale this Friday.

Those interested in going can purchase tickets to the Instagram-friendly pop-up exhibition at 9 a.m. on August 25, according to their website.

The museum is set to open this September at 1 Grant Avenue and will be different than the other previous two locations.

Ticket prices were not announced. However, passes to the Los Angeles location cost $29 for adults and $18 for kids 3-12 and seniors 60 and older.

The San Francisco pop-up will feature “entirely new immersive installations, smells and flavors never seen before.”

The museum will still have its popular Sprinkle Pool, but this time it will be showcasing the 45 foot high vaulted ceilings of one of the most iconic building in Union Square.

If you want to go, make sure you get your tickets as soon as they go on sale. Tickets sold out quickly for their previous locations.

Museum of Ice Cream View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs) Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs) Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs) Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs) Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs)

