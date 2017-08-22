MILPITAS (KRON) — Officials with the new Milpitas BART Station gave KRON4 a look at the progress on Tuesday.

This is Phase 1 of the over $2 billion Silicon Valley extension project.

The Milpitas BART station is one of two stations that are part of the 16-mile extension.

The new line is projected to transport 20,000 daily passengers in 2030.

“We were tracking ahead of schedule in the five years of construction,” Valley Transit Authority spokeswoman Brandi Childress said. “As we got into system testing, we started to see that we need to resequence some of the events that need to happen. We’re working hand-in-hand with BART to get this project done and the doors open by 2018.”

Trains will arrive roughly every 7 minutes and will provide a 1-hour ride to San Francisco.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES