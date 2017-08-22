VIDEO: BART officials give tour of upcoming Milpitas Station

By Published:

 

MILPITAS (KRON) — Officials with the new Milpitas BART Station gave KRON4 a look at the progress on Tuesday.

This is Phase 1 of the over $2 billion Silicon Valley extension project.

The Milpitas BART station is one of two stations that are part of the 16-mile extension.

The new line is projected to transport 20,000 daily passengers in 2030.

“We were tracking ahead of schedule in the five years of construction,” Valley Transit Authority spokeswoman Brandi Childress said. “As we got into system testing, we started to see that we need to resequence some of the events that need to happen. We’re working hand-in-hand with BART to get this project done and the doors open by 2018.”

Trains will arrive roughly every 7 minutes and will provide a 1-hour ride to San Francisco.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s