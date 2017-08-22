SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The United States National Park Service has still not made a final decision on whether or not to allow the Patriots Prayer rally this Saturday at Crissy Field.

KRON4 talked with several Bay Area democratic leaders who weighed in.

After an event pushing for women’s economic equality just 5 miles away from where Saturday’s controversial Patriots Prayer event is scheduled Saturday, Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi said she hopes the National Park Service decides not to issue a final permit to the group.

“The afternoon on a Saturday at Crissy Field is family time and actually families from all over the world (come) to see the beautiful Golden Gate where soldiers came home from war, where immigrants came to our country with hope, and now, they’re going to give it as a venue to Nazis and white nationalists.”

The Facebook page for the Patriot Prayer event says no extremists will be allowed in–no Nazi’s, communist, KKK, Antifa, or white nationalists or supremacists. They are calling it a Freedom Rally.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier says she believes the alt-right groups behind these rallies are being disingenuous when saying they are about free speech.

“What they’re really doing is really manipulating. They have small numbers and small resources, and they see this is an opportunity to go to very blue areas where they will not be met with warmth and revelry and try to gin up more support for their organization with numbers and with monies,” Speier said.

Another alt-right event is scheduled for Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park on Sunday.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee expects her constituents to rise to the challenge.

“Berkeley is the center really of the free speech movement and the peace movement. And so there’s no way that we are not going to say we’re united against hate,” Lee said.

The United States Park Service is expected to make a final determination on the permit for the Crissy Field event by Friday if not sooner.

