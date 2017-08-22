VIDEO: Berkeley officials strategize against potentially violent rally

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley officials are meeting Tuesday morning to prevent violence at a white nationalist rally that is planned for this weekend.

KRON4’s Will Tran is outside of of Berkeley City Hall.

He says at 9:00 a.m. city and county officials, including congresswoman Barbara Lee, are speaking to the Berkeley City Council to see if there is any way to prevent the upcoming demonstration.

Chances are, they will not be able to call it off.

Will Tran explains that the city has an obligation to honor the right of free speech.

Protests are nothing new to the city of Berkeley, and violent ones at that.

With the turbulent April protests still fresh in their minds, officials plan to give a speech at the meeting today, denouncing hate speech and violence.

They are still hoping to find a way to prevent permits from being issued for the rallies planned for Sunday.

Officials are also collaborating with Berkeley Police Department to devise peace-keeping plans just in case.

Left wind demonstrators are expected to counter protest.

Authorities are hoping to keep Sunday’s event tame enough that both sides can safely exercise their freedom of expression.

