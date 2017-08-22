SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Apple’s new spaceship campus is almost done with construction, and there is one neighborhood next to the site that is glad for that.

Neighbors told KRON4 that the last few years have been rough, and they fear it could get worse.

It may sound cool to live next to where Apple’s new headquarters are being built, the now world famous spaceship, but for some, the residential neighbors next door has been years of noise, traffic, and dirt.

Watch the above video to see Gabe Slate’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES