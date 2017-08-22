LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The search for an Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting a Santa Maria boy has led to a police shooting on Tuesday night.

Forty-eight-year-old Konstantin Morozov is suspected of killing his ex-wife in Santa Maria last night and then abducting their 9-year-old son.

Police have been trying to track him down all day. But at around 8:40 p.m., police say the boy has been found safe.

The search took police to Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley.

That’s about a 3-hour drive from where the deadly shooting happened last night.

Right now, KRON4 does not know if the person police shot is Konstantin.

Earlier, police found a second car involved in the statewide Amber Alert.

A rented black SUV was abandoned in Santa Barbara, south of Santa Maria.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES