LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The search for an Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting a Santa Maria boy has led to a police shooting on Tuesday night.
Forty-eight-year-old Konstantin Morozov is suspected of killing his ex-wife in Santa Maria last night and then abducting their 9-year-old son.
Police have been trying to track him down all day. But at around 8:40 p.m., police say the boy has been found safe.
The search took police to Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley.
That’s about a 3-hour drive from where the deadly shooting happened last night.
Right now, KRON4 does not know if the person police shot is Konstantin.
Earlier, police found a second car involved in the statewide Amber Alert.
A rented black SUV was abandoned in Santa Barbara, south of Santa Maria.
