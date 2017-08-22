VIDEO: Shark attacks seal within feet of swimmers, crowded beach

By Published:
(CNN)

Video courtesy of CNN

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) – A shark attack on a seal at a Cape Cod beach sent beachgoers scrambling, and surfers a few yards away had to frantically swim to shore.

No people were hurt during Monday afternoon’s attack at Nauset Beach, which came as the beach was crowded with people, many there to watch the solar eclipse.

Video showed an expanding pool of blood in the water around a seal.

Lifeguards ran along the edge of the water as beachgoers on shore yelled for two surfers to come in.

The Cape Cod Times reported one surfer made it out of the water on his own while another got help from people on shore.

The beach was closed for a period after the attack, as were several others in the area.

The Cape Cod Times reported one surfer made it out of the water on his own while another got help from people on shore.

The beach was closed for a period after the attack, as were several others in the area.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s