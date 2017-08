Watch three hours of non-stop prime time local news only on KRON4.

The KRON4 News team is committed to bringing the Bay Area the local news that impacts their lives and keeps them informed.

Join the KRON4 News team at 8 PM, 9 PM and 10 PM.

We’ll bring you the major news of the day when it’s convenient for you.

You can watch on TV and on KRON4.com every weekday.