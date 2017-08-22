WATCH: Sinkhole opens in China, swallows man on scooter

By Published:

CHINA (KRON) — A massive sinkhole opens in southern China and swallows an aloof “scooterist.”

The man was apparently distracted by his smartphone when he suddenly fell in.

The video shows the man driving his scooter, and then riding it straight into the hole.

Police say he was looking at his phone, and he didn’t see the massive sinkhole in the middle of the road.

He was not seriously injured, and was able to climb out on his own.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s