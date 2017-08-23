Alt-Right protest scheduled for San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The city of San Francisco is bracing for violence at an “Alt-Right” protest scheduled for Saturday at Crissy Field.
Organizer of the Patriot Prayer Rally, Joey Gibson, expects to receive a permit from the city before the end of the week.
Gibson distanced himself from the white nationalist movement in a Facebook Live video and said Saturday’s event is not a White supremacist rally.
He assured that security will be extra tight and fences surrounding protestors.
Hundreds of counter-protesters plan to face-off with attendees at the Patriot Prayer Rally.
San Francisco’s Mayor Ed Lee suggested counter-protestors take part in activities scheduled for Civic Center Plaza and to avoid confrontation.
