MILWAUKEE (KRON/CNN) — A high school student in Milwaukee was arrested after beating up his teacher during class, and it was all caught on camera.

The attack was captured on cell phone video.

The student was arrested at school later that day.

Milwaukee public school officials say they cannot comment further on what happened because it is a police matter.

But parents say this should not have happened on school grounds especially to a teacher.

Police say the case against the teen should be handed over to prosecutors as soon as possible.

He could be charged with battery to a school district official.

