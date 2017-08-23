OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed two men outside a downtown art gallery in 2016, police said.

Police are looking to solve the cold case murders of Terrence McCrary Jr., 22, and Craig Fletcher-Cooks, 20.

Police say there were hundreds of people at the location of the shooting, a block party in the 300 block of 15th Street, and believe someone saw the shooting.

“At this time, we would like to speak to anyone who has information pertaining to this incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem,” police said in a press release.

Police think there were about 300 people at the block party between Harrison and Webster Street.

The shooting happened at around 12:53 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2016. McCrary Jr. and Fletcher-Cooks were attending the party.

Fletcher-Cooks was with his girlfriend when a group of people in their 20s grabbed her. When he tried to protect her, the men assaulted him and later shot and killed him, police said.

When the shooting happened, people started running in all directions. That is when McCrary Jr. was shot by a stray bullet.

McCrary Jr. died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was shot several times but survived.

“The tragic loss of McCrary Jr. and Fletcher-Cooks leaves both families and the community with a loss. The Department and the family want to identify and locate those responsible for this crime and bring closure to the families and community,” police said.

The McCrary family has issued the following statement:

“Terrence was a thoughtful, warm, loving son, brother, and friend. He was a talented skateboarder and aspiring artist. His death leaves a void in the lives of his family, friends and artist community.”

